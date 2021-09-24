Neighboring city lures Shanghai visitors with food, crafts

Night bazaar includes lucky draws for tourism packages to visit Jiande City in neighboring Zhejiang Province.

4 Photos | View Slide Show › A young girl is attracted by Jiande City dough model miniatures in Shanghai. Ti Gong

Jiande food featured at the bazaar Ti Gong

Dough modeling works featured at the bazaar Ti Gong

Tofu buns of Jiande Ti Gong

Jiande City in neighboring Zhejiang Province has deepened its ties with Shanghai by promoting its cultural and tourist splendors and mouthwatering food in the city.

A Jiande culture and tourism night bazaar featuring five exhibition areas started at Daning's iconic IMIX Park commercial complex in Jing'an District on Thursday.

Shanghai residents are invited to savor Jiande specialties such as tofu buns and tea fragrant prawns at the market.

At the intangible cultural heritage show area, Jiande craftsmen display their fine and nimble-fingered skills in dough modeling, papercutting, and lantern making to amaze Shanghai residents.

Agricultural specialities such as walnut cakes and apples are also available.

5 Photos | View Slide Show › A bird's eye view of the Jiande region. Ti Gong

A bird's eye view of Jiande Ti Gong

Jiande scenery Ti Gong

Jiande scenery Ti Gong

Jiande scenery Ti Gong

Performances and lucky draws of tourist packages have attracted many Shanghai residents.

Jiande is offering free admission to younger Shanghai residents to major attractions in the city.

Tourists from Shanghai born between 1995 and 2009 can enjoy free entry to the Daci Cliff scenic area, Lingxi Cave, and Xinye ancient village in Jiande through the end of this year, the Jiande City Culture, Radio, Film and Television, Tourism and Sports Administration announced in Shanghai.

The aim is to lure young tourists to the city, officials said.

Jiande is located at the confluence of the Xin'an, Fuchun and Lanjiang rivers. Its Qiliyangfan scenic area, located within Fuchun River National Forest Park, is considered the most beautiful section of the river.

Xinye Village is a "living museum" of folk architecture, with a history dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).