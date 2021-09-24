Trial run on northern section of Metro Line 18

The rest of Metro Line 18 is one step closer to opening by the end of this year.

7 Photos | View Slide Show › The trial run with no passengers starts on the northern part of the Phase 1 of Metro Line 18 on Friday. Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A trial run sans passengers began on the northern section of Metro Line 18's Phase 1 on Friday, scheduled to open by the end of this year.

During the trial, trains will run according to the line's eventual schedule with stops at all stations, and technicians will test the punctuality rate and stability of the train and signal systems, according to Shanghai Metro.

It also includes drills for errors and other emergency situations to prepare the line for operations.

Phase 1 of Line 18 has a length of 36.8 kilometers and a total of 26 stations. It begins from Changjiang Road S. in the north and runs through Baoshan and Yangpu districts and the Pudong New Area. The first eight stations in the south – from Yuqiao to Hangtou – are already open.

It's interchangeable with 11 Metro lines and the maglev train. After its opening, passengers can interchange between Metro Lines 2, 7, 16 and 18 and the maglev at Longyang Road Station.

Earlier this month, work began on Phase 2 of the line, which has six underground stations from Changjiang Road S. to Dakang Road.