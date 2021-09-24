Promoting cultural integration across Taiwan Strait

During a webinar held on social media, members of the Taiwan media are encouraged o carry out more communication with the Chinese mainland.

Shanghai and Taiwan launched a webinar on social media Thursday for government officials, scholars, media experts and key opinion leaders to discuss how to promote cultural integration across the Taiwan Strait after the COVID-19 pandemic.



The discussion focused on the enlargement effect and the social influence of cultural and athletic issues on new media.



Li Xiaodong, deputy director of the Shanghai Taiwan Affairs Office, said members of the Taiwan media are welcome to carry out more communication with the Chinese mainland. He also wished that the Taiwan media, especially members of the new media, make contributions to the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations.



Liu Xie, deputy director of Jing'an District, said though in-person visits between Jing'an and Taiwan haven't resumed due to the pandemic, community activities such as exhibitions and Dragon Boat Festival celebrations have been organized for Taiwan residents in the district.



She hopes members of the media across the Strait can give new media a bigger role in communications, and inject a new driving force to industrial integration and emotional exchanges between the two sides.