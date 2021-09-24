Three Fudan University students expelled for whoring

The university has been stressing morals and laws for students, and hoped the cases would alarm faculty and students and maintain a good educational environment on campus.

Fudan University confirmed on Friday that it has expelled three students due to illegal activities.

The statement was released after a photo was spread online, showing three notifications publicly displayed at the university saying that a doctoral student and two master's students were dismissed, because they had been detained and fined by police for whoring between September 2020 and January 2021.

The university said in the statement the penalty decisions were true and made according to its regulations.

Fudan said it has been stressing education of morals and laws for students, and hoped the cases would alarm faculty and students and maintain a good educational environment on campus.