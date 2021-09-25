6 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are five Chinese returning from the UAE, Mali, Chile, Uganda and the UK and a Serbian. Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery.

Six imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning. No new locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on September 15.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Mali who arrived at the local airport on September 21.

The third patient is a Serbian who arrived at the local airport on September 22.

The fourth patient is a Chinese living in Chile who arrived at the local airport on September 7.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in Uganda who arrived at the local airport on September 22.

The sixth patient is a Chinese working in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on September 23.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while the 127 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,209 imported cases, 2,125 have been discharged upon recovery and 84 are still hospitalized.

Four imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 381 local cases, 373 have been discharged upon recovery and one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.