Xuhui District on song with traditional opera festival

  17:28 UTC+8, 2021-09-25
A monthlong traditional Chinese opera culture festival opened in Xuhui District on Friday night.
  17:28 UTC+8, 2021-09-25       0

  • Traditional Chinese opera performances at the opening ceremony.

    Ti Gong

  • Traditional Chinese opera performances at the opening ceremony

    Ti Gong

  • Traditional Chinese opera performance at the opening ceremony

    Ti Gong

  • Traditional Chinese opera performance at the opening ceremony

    Ti Gong

The Rihui Chinese Opera Culture Festival, in its third year and originating in Xietu Subdistrict of Xuhui, is part of the ongoing Shanghai Tourism Festival.

The name Rihui originates from a number of venues named after Rihui, such as the Rihui Port and the former Rihui Cinema, which bear the memories of generations in Xietu subdistrict.

The opening ceremony gathered celebrated artists such as Shang Changrong, Gu Haohao and Huang Doudou whose performances fascinated the audience.

Crossover performance of Kunju Opera as well as Peking Opera, Huju Opera, Yueju Opera, Huaiju Opera and Pingtan (storytelling and music in the Suzhou dialect) were also staged.

  • Traditional Chinese opera costumes.

    Ti Gong

  • Traditional Chinese opera costumes on display

  • People learn items related with traditional Chinese opera

    Ti Gong

During the month, a unique crossover combination of traditional Chinese opera plus night tours, coffee, exhibitions and reading events will be featured to promote the gem of traditional culture, according to the Xuhui District Culture and Tourism Bureau.

Various exhibitions about traditional Chinese opera will take place at Poly Sunny Walk Plaza through the month, and painting works by traditional Chinese opera fans will also be on display.

Traditional Chinese opera performers will promote knowledge of traditional Chinese operas at residential communities of the subdistrict.

Traditional Chinese opera flashmob performances will also be staged in Xietu Subdistrict during the festival.

Chinese opera fans will be invited to Shanghai Huju Opera Theater, Shanghai Jingju Culture Center and Wanping Theater to learn the stories behind performances.

Ti Gong

The festival is launched.

Ti Gong

Artist Shang Changrong performs.

