Time to be a social butterfly at Shanghai Zoo

Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:29 UTC+8, 2021-09-25       0
A butterfly exhibition will open to the public on Sunday at Shanghai Zoo in Changning District, featuring a month-long series of science popularization events.
  • A beautiful butterfly at Shanghai Zoo.

    Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

  • Butterfly at Shanghai Zoo

    Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

  • A butterfly on a girl's head

    Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

A butterfly exhibition will open to the public on Sunday at Shanghai Zoo in Changning District, featuring a month-long series of science popularization events.

During the exhibition, in its 9th year and running through to October 31, neatly 70,000 butterflies from some 30 species will be released. All are indigenous to China.

Visitors will encounter a variety of beautiful butterflies in brilliant colors such as the red admiral butterfly, and laminated common bluebottle butterfly with colored patches.

The butterfly garden features a variety of nectar plants such as orchids and plum flowers for butterflies to rest on as well as feed.

  • Two girls appreciate a butterfly.

    Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

  • Visitors appreciate butterfly paintings.

    Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

  • A visitor takes photo.

    Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

They can observe how a larva becomes an adult, with several chrysalis of different species on tree trunks.

The exhibition invites the public to learn about native species of butterflies, and displays native diversity, to raise awareness of nature protection.

Butterfly specimens and painting displays are part of the exhibition.

Other activities such as tours, butterfly lectures and DIY activities of butterfly bookmarks, fan painting and polymer clay creations will also be held to enrich visitor experiences.

Butterfly-themed handicrafts made by students in Changning District will be sold at a charity bazaar with income donated to Changning District Special Vocational School.

﻿
