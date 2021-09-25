Hong Kong and Macau students enjoy history tour

About 40 university students from Hong Kong and Macau who are studying in Shanghai took a tour of historic sites on Saturday.

4 Photos | View Slide Show › The students visit the Shanghai and Hong Kong Museum of Banking History. Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

They visited the memorial of the first National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Shanghai and Hong Kong Museum of Banking History which is located in the Bank of East Asia (BEA) building near the Bund.

Huang Yanjun, a third-year student studying French at Shanghai International Studies University, said it's important to learn the history of the country to draw lessons and good experiences for the future.

"China had a lot of interaction with foreign countries in its modern history, as is told through this museum, and it would be interesting to study how different values and viewpoints shaped the world," she said.

Huang, who is from Hong Kong, said her mainland experience opened her eyes to many things. She is ready to share these with her friends back home.

The tour was organized by the Shanghai Youth Federation and Hong Kong-Shanghai Youth Association.