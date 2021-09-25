International community residents learn Chinese culture

A community has organized an event enabling international residents to experience Chinese culture and learn about its charity programs ahead of the National Day holiday.

The community set up a charity culture center five years ago to invite international residents to learn traditional Chinese culture, enhance communication between Chinese and foreigners, and push charity events such as helping students in poverty-hit regions in Yunan and Guizhou provinces.

It cooperates with community and enterprises to assist charity programs, such as helping disabled children in special schools to better integrate into society, and strengthen their confidence and self-esteem.

Ti Gong