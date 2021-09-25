News / Metro

Pan-vascular medicine clinic opens in Shanghai

Cai Wenjun
  19:39 UTC+8, 2021-09-25
A multidisciplinary outpatient service for pan-vascular medicine has been established at Shanghai's Zhongshan Hospital.
A multi-disciplinary outpatient service for pan-vascular medicine has been established at Shanghai's Zhongshan Hospital.

The service, with experts from different departments, will oversee the entire vascular network for patients, and conduct screening, prevention, diagnosis and treatment on all vascular diseases, especially cerebro-cardiovascular diseases.

The service will be available between 8am and 5pm from Monday to Friday. It can be reserved from Saturday through 18117376318.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death among Chinese people, and the burden of the disease keeps rising, doctors said before World Heart Day on Wednesday.

According to Dr Ge Junbo from Zhongshan Hospital, pan-vascular disease is a problem featuring atherosclerosis, mainly harming important organs like the heart, brain, kidney and limbs. The new concept views patients as a whole network for vascular disease prevention and control.

"This new MDT pan-vascular medicine clinic is an innovation of clinical practice to offer patients comprehensive, regular and individualized service," said Dr Qian Juying, vice president of Zhongshan Hospital. "We also want to enhance public awareness of pan-vascular disease."

In addition to pan-vascular disease treatment, the clinic also provides risk evaluation for cerebro-cardiovascular disease for people with problems like obesity, diabetes and hypertension, doctors said.

Zhongshan Hospital
