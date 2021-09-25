News / Metro

Service stations meet needs of new employment group workers

A dozen service stations have been unveiled in Xuhui to cater to delivery staff, online car-hailing drivers and other employees in new types of work.
Ti Gong

A public forum at the flagship service station at 99 Ruining Road.

A dozen service stations have been unveiled in Shanghai's Xuhui District to cater to delivery staff, online car-hailing drivers and other employees in new types of work.

The Homes of New Employment Groups are mainly based in existing service stations across Xuhui, especially on the West Bund waterfront, Hengfu Historical Conservation Zone and landmark sites such as Xujiahui commercial hub.

Deliverymen and cab drivers are encouraged to visit the stations to rest or enjoy other services, according to the organization department of the Xuhui government.

The first batch of service lists was released at a public forum at the flagship service station on the West Bund on Ruining Road over the weekend.

They include study, vocational training, convenient services, safety education and legal consultation.

Lectures on new policies, thinking and the history of the Communist Party of China will be given regularly. Visitors can also receive vocational trainings and learn various professional skills to expand their employment opportunities.

The stations will also provide free water, books, mobile phone charging and meal heating services. Trade unions and lawyers will host free consultation sessions or help to solve labor disputes.

A unique center in Tianping Subdistrict, named Phoenix Tree Courtyard, is based in the historical complex at 64 Wulumuqi Road S. The main building was built in 1932 and designed by renowned architect Laszlo Hudec.

Pingtan performances, or storytelling to music in Suzhou dialect, are held regularly at a teahouse in the complex. Dim sum masters also teach how to make traditional snacks.

The West Bund flagship station offers more than 20 services. Around 100 people can listen to a lecture, forum or salon as well as read books and relax. They can also have coffee on the open-air terrace overseeing the river bank scenery.

Ti Gong

The nameplate of the service station.

