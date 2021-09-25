News / Metro

Better protection of city's archives and cultural relics

Shanghai Jiao Tong University has opened an archives and cultural relics protection technology lab.
Ti Gong

Shanghai Jiao Tong University's archives and cultural relics protection technology lab.

The lab's first phase is complete at 260 square meters. It is equipped with devices such as high-definition digital camera, graph plotter with wide color gamut, cultural relics scanning platform, spectrophotometer, fiber measuring analyzer, spray deacidifier, pulp repair machine and collotype printing machine. It will focus on the protection and repair of paper relics.

The second phase is being planned.

The lab is a result of an agreement signed by the university and Shanghai Museum in November 2019 to promote cooperation in academic exchanges, exhibitions, as well as cultural relics protection.

An exhibition with 125 sets of exhibits from the museum also opened on Friday at the university's Minhang campus.

Titled "Living with Art: the World of Chinese Literati," the exhibits include furniture, stationery items, books, paintings, porcelains, lacquerware, jade ware and antique bronze ritual ware to showcase the life of the literati in ancient China.

The exhibition is located on the first floor of the university's history museum, and will run through the end of year.

  • The "Living with Art: the World of Chinese Literati" exhibition shows the life of the literati in ancient China.

    Ti Gong
  • Ti Gong
Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Follow Us

