﻿
News / Metro

Art season centered on 15-minute community life circle opens

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  22:35 UTC+8, 2021-09-25       0
Shanghai's biennial urban space art season opened on Saturday in downtown Changning.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  22:35 UTC+8, 2021-09-25       0
Art season centered on 15-minute community life circle opens
Ti Gong

A newly developed Centennial Park, renovated from a former wet market, in the Caoyang Community in Putuo District.

Shanghai's biennial urban space art season opened on Saturday in downtown Changning.

It aims to share the city's practices of building "15-minute community life circles" with the world.

The Shanghai Urban Space Art Season 2021, the third session since it was initiated in 2015, is open to the public free at the main site of the Columbia Circle, a century-old site renovated from the Shanghai Institute of Biological Products, once the city's major vaccine production base.

Art exhibitions, seminars and other public activities will be held in multiple communities, such as the Xinhua and Caoyang, through the end of November themed on "15-Minute Community Life Circle: People's City."

Artists from across the nation have been invited to create art installations or conduct micro-revamping projects in communities to highlight convenient community services and public facilities.

The key exhibition is being held at the Columbia Circle on Yan'an Road W., while 21 model neighborhoods across the city's 14 districts will host the rest of the events.

Art season centered on 15-minute community life circle opens
Ti Gong

An art installation at Haishen Village in Pudong.

Shanghai initiated the idea to build a "15-minute community-life circle" in 2014 and noted the concept in its master plan for 2035. Within a 15-minute walk, citizens are expected to have access to various services related to living, working, studying, traveling and elderly care.

"The practices in Shanghai and other Chinese cities have offered a new 'people-oriented' urban regeneration measure," said Zhuang Shaoqin, vice minister of China's Ministry of Natural Resources.

"The Chinese method and wisdom are expected to positively influence the world's future urban lifestyle and development as well as improve social governance," Zhuang told the opening ceremony of the event.

The Caoyang Community in Putuo District, known as China's first worker's community dating from the 1950s, as well as Xinhua Road Subdistrict around the historic road in Changning District, have been listed as two demonstration cases for Shanghai's plan of the 15-minute community life circle.

Locals and tourists can learn about the practices of model communities by visiting the neighborhoods, taking in the community artworks and talking with residents.

The city's previous urban space art seasons were held at former industrial sites, including the Huangpu River waterfront in Yangpu District, a renovated aircraft hangar and an old grain silo that was once the largest in Asia. It is the first time the art season has moved to the community level.

Art season centered on 15-minute community life circle opens
Ti Gong

Graffiti art on an old building in Siping Community in Yangpu District.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Changning
Yangpu
Huangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     