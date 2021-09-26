2 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are Chinese returning from the Republic of Congo and Mexico. Meanwhile, two patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Two imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in the Republic of Congo who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on September 21.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Mexico who arrived at the local airport on September 22.

Both cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while the 28 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, two patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,211 imported cases, 2,127 have been discharged upon recovery and 84 are still hospitalized.

Four imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 381 local cases, 373 have been discharged upon recovery and one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.