City regulator alert to defects in children's clothing including Lacoste

Eight batches of children's clothing sold at large department stores and online have failed quality tests, the city's market regulators said on Sunday.

Eight batches of children's clothing sold at large department stores and online have failed quality tests, the city's market regulators said on Sunday.

In total, 91 batches of 46 brands were checked.

Among the substandard, one batch of jeans branded Ikali sold at Shanghai New World Department Store failed for excessive decomposable carcinogenic aromatic amine dyes, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

Two batches of Lacoste clothing for children, which were sold on JD.com, failed for labeling problem.

A batch of overcoats branded Boboe sold on Tmall were substandard for poor color fastness to wetness.

Dye in clothing with poor fastness can bleed into the skin and is harmful, experts said.