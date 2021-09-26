News / Metro

Digital city rises from former industrial center in Baoshan

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:25 UTC+8, 2021-09-26       0
Construction has started on more than a dozen key projects in Baoshan District to turn a once polluted industrial site into eco-friendly high-tech parks and communities.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:25 UTC+8, 2021-09-26       0
Digital city rises from former industrial center in Baoshan
Ti Gong

An artistic rendition of the Nanda Digital City in Baoshan District.

Construction has started on more than a dozen key projects in Shanghai's northern Baoshan District to turn a once polluted industrial site into eco-friendly high-tech parks and communities.

The 17 projects are being developed as Nanda Digital City, which will rise from the former Nanda Industrial Site, notorious for soil and air pollution.

Agreements have been signed for another 52 projects with a total investment of 40 billion yuan. They include Shanghai's first synthetic biological industry park and a talent community for high-tech and innovation professionals to work on the site.

Nanda, covering a total of 6.3 square kilometers, has finished its comprehensive pollution treatment campaign, including land remediation, the Baoshan government announced on Sunday.

Construction also started on 14 urban infrastructure projects, including nine roads, two bus terminals, three greenery projects and three neighborhoods, marking the beginning of the grand transformation of the site.

Nanda was once the city's leather production and chemical engineering center with more than 200 companies and factories, but pollution and safety concerns meant the site was known as one of the city's most polluted.

Action against the problems began in 2009 and over 50 companies were shut down. Most of the land has since been remediated.

Digital city rises from former industrial center in Baoshan
Ti Gong

An artistic rendition of the Nanda Digital City.

Baoshan is cooperating with the Lingang Group to convert the area into an intelligent park and community with global architectural, urban planning and engineering firms.

More than 100,000 people are expected to make their homes in the area with 40 parks planned covering over 40 percent of the area. Branches of Shanghai's quality schools and hospitals will be built in the region, along with over 10,000 talent apartments and high-end commercial neighborhoods.

A 250-meter-tall landmark office building has been planned amid a central business district to be home to multinational headquarters, as well as leading firms in the digital economy, livestreaming, biomedicine, artificial intelligence and fintech.

The digital city will also become a pilot project for the city's digital transformation. Many smart applications will be initially tested in the area.

Elsewhere, four former industrial bases – Wujing in Minhang, Gaoqiao in Pudong, Taopu in Putuo and Wusong in Baoshan – have begun transformation projects.

Taopu Smart City will feature Shanghai's largest downtown greenbelts. Taopu was among the first chemical industrial parks in Shanghai.

Wusong, the cradle of China's modern industry, will become Wusong Smart City, with innovation parks, commercial facilities, residential communities and waterfront attractions.

Wusong was home to Baosteel Group and over 300 other metal works and chemical plants in the 1930s.

Digital city rises from former industrial center in Baoshan
Ti Gong

Striking architecture is planned.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Minhang
Pudong
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     