News / Metro

Renovation of old residential complexes on track

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  20:28 UTC+8, 2021-09-26       0
Shanghai government is confident that all larger, old residential complexes in the central districts that require refitting will be refurbished by the end of next year.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  20:28 UTC+8, 2021-09-26       0

Shanghai government is confident that all larger, old residential complexes in the central districts that require refitting will be refurbished by the end of next year, it told the city's legislators on Sunday.

By the end of last month, about 29,000 more households have been benefited from projects, covering 86 percent of all targeted for this year.

This means that about 27,000 households in the central districts, with 7,000 in Huangpu District, are yet to have a facelift.

Meanwhile, work on refitting old residential buildings in the most needy situations has been progressing, with only 15,800 households left so far.

The government is also pushing for the partial renovation of other old residential quarters and buildings in the city. This year the project focuses on Shanghai's Five New Cities and the areas along Suzhou Creek.

A key part of the project is to install elevators in multi-story residential buildings to provide convenience for senior residents.

In the first eight months this year, residents signed contracts to have a total of 4,001 new elevators in their buildings. In the past few years, more than 1,100 elevators have been installed.

Also, the government said it will launch the final campaign in old residential complexes where people have no modern toilets and still use chamber pots.

So far, about 21,000 households which once used chamber pots now have toilets at home, with 5,000 households remaining, most of which are located in Huangpu District.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Huangpu
Suzhou Creek
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     