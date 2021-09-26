News / Metro

E-bike rider who knocked over woman taking a moon picture detained

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  20:28 UTC+8, 2021-09-26       0
An e-biker who knocked down a woman gazing at the moon and fled has been caught, Shanghai police said on Sunday.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  20:28 UTC+8, 2021-09-26       0
E-bike rider who knocked over woman taking a moon picture detained
Ti Gong

The accident was caught on a street surveillance camera.

An e-biker who knocked down a woman gazing at the moon and fled has been caught, Shanghai police said on Sunday.

The incident took place near the intersection of Jiatang Highway and Lianjun Road in Jiading District at 8:20pm on September 19.

The woman was using her mobile phone to take a picture of the moon when an e-bike knocked her down.

At the time a car with lights on high beam was going past in the other direction, and the e-bike probably didn't notice the woman, the district police said.

Both the e-bike and car were going in the right direction.

The e-biker stopped and approached the woman after the accident, but then left the scene without contacting police. The woman was unconscious, police said.

The e-biker, a man surnamed Wang, was later caught in his home in a village.

Wang is now under detention as the investigation is still underway. Police said he didn't use a light when riding the e-bike, which is against the law.

The woman was in a coma for a while after being knocked down but has come to. She has a brain hemorrhage and is still in hospital.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     