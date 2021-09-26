E-bike rider who knocked over woman taking a moon picture detained

An e-biker who knocked down a woman gazing at the moon and fled has been caught, Shanghai police said on Sunday.

Ti Gong

The incident took place near the intersection of Jiatang Highway and Lianjun Road in Jiading District at 8:20pm on September 19.

The woman was using her mobile phone to take a picture of the moon when an e-bike knocked her down.

At the time a car with lights on high beam was going past in the other direction, and the e-bike probably didn't notice the woman, the district police said.

Both the e-bike and car were going in the right direction.

The e-biker stopped and approached the woman after the accident, but then left the scene without contacting police. The woman was unconscious, police said.

The e-biker, a man surnamed Wang, was later caught in his home in a village.

Wang is now under detention as the investigation is still underway. Police said he didn't use a light when riding the e-bike, which is against the law.

The woman was in a coma for a while after being knocked down but has come to. She has a brain hemorrhage and is still in hospital.