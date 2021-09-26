News / Metro

Work progresses on Shanghai's airport line

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  20:56 UTC+8, 2021-09-26       0
Construction is underway on the city's airport line which links the city's two international airports and is expected to be finished in its primary part by the end of 2024.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  20:56 UTC+8, 2021-09-26       0

4 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Work is underway at a part of the line in Minhang District which includes a working shaft at Meifu Road, an air shaft and a few tunnels.

    Ti Gong

  • Work is underway at a part of the line in Minhang District which includes a working shaft at Meifu Road, an air shaft and a few tunnels.

    Ti Gong

  • Work is underway at a part of the line in Minhang District which includes a working shaft at Meifu Road, an air shaft and a few tunnels.

    Ti Gong

  • Work is underway at a part of the line in Minhang District which includes a working shaft at Meifu Road, an air shaft and a few tunnels.

    Ti Gong

The second shield machine is scheduled to start working on the city's airport line next month, said Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Co on Sunday.

The company is the contractor of a part of the line in Minhang District which includes a working shaft at Meifu Road, an air shaft and a few tunnels.

This part of the line leads in its work progress, with the first shield machine starting to work in May this year and expected to finish pushing through 2,184 meters by early December.

Both machines were designed and manufactured in China, representing the top-notch machines of this category in the country, according to the company.

Work on this lot is scheduled to be finished by June 15, 2023.

The entire airport line, which links the city's two international airports, Pudong and Hongqiao, is expected to be finished in its primary part by the end of 2024.

The line has a total length of 68.6 kilometers, with 56.7 kilometers underground. It passes Qibao, Huajing, Sanlin South, Zhangjiang and Shanghai International Tourism and Resorts Zone, with a terminal at Shanghai East Railway Station.

Shanghai transportation commission said it will strive to apply and introduce more cutting-edge technologies in local projects to boost the city's infrastructure construction.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Hongqiao
Minhang
Pudong
Qibao
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     