Work progresses on Shanghai's airport line

Construction is underway on the city's airport line which links the city's two international airports and is expected to be finished in its primary part by the end of 2024.

4 Photos | View Slide Show › Work is underway at a part of the line in Minhang District which includes a working shaft at Meifu Road, an air shaft and a few tunnels. Ti Gong

Work is underway at a part of the line in Minhang District which includes a working shaft at Meifu Road, an air shaft and a few tunnels. Ti Gong

Work is underway at a part of the line in Minhang District which includes a working shaft at Meifu Road, an air shaft and a few tunnels. Ti Gong

Work is underway at a part of the line in Minhang District which includes a working shaft at Meifu Road, an air shaft and a few tunnels. Ti Gong

The second shield machine is scheduled to start working on the city's airport line next month, said Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Co on Sunday.

The company is the contractor of a part of the line in Minhang District which includes a working shaft at Meifu Road, an air shaft and a few tunnels.

This part of the line leads in its work progress, with the first shield machine starting to work in May this year and expected to finish pushing through 2,184 meters by early December.

Both machines were designed and manufactured in China, representing the top-notch machines of this category in the country, according to the company.

Work on this lot is scheduled to be finished by June 15, 2023.

The entire airport line, which links the city's two international airports, Pudong and Hongqiao, is expected to be finished in its primary part by the end of 2024.

The line has a total length of 68.6 kilometers, with 56.7 kilometers underground. It passes Qibao, Huajing, Sanlin South, Zhangjiang and Shanghai International Tourism and Resorts Zone, with a terminal at Shanghai East Railway Station.

Shanghai transportation commission said it will strive to apply and introduce more cutting-edge technologies in local projects to boost the city's infrastructure construction.