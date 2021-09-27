Losing yourself in peaceful and idyllic scenery

Lianhu Village in Jinze Town of Qingpu District is on the list of the third batch of national key rural tourism villages.

With its abundant natural resources and rich folk culture, Lianhu Village in Jinze Town of Qingpu District is now on the list of the third batch of national key rural tourism villages.

The list was released by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China and the National Development and Reform Commission recently.

The village is located in the core area of Qingxi Countryside Park and is the only village in Qingpu with local residents living in the park.

It is famous for the 400-hectare Dalian Lake which is full of lotus flowers in summer and rich in lotus roots and fresh water chestnuts in autumn.

During summertime, the white walls, black tiles and green plants along with colorful flowers are like a beautiful painting.

The village is a haven for tourists who are tired of the hustle and bustle of city life and can lose themselves in its peaceful and idyllic scenery.

Lianhu Village not only boasts a beautiful natural environment, but also has well-preserved village features including century-old houses and newly built farmhouses which are neatly arranged and pleasing to the eye.

Many people who have visited here say that the farm houses here are more beautiful than the villas in cities.

The external traffic of the village has been improved, and internal roads are built. Its traffic system is fully equipped with good parking facilities.

In addition to the natural ecology and architectures with specialty of the watertown, traditional folk culture is very rich here.

With folk customs such as the field-planting songs and wild-rice leaves knitting, Lianhu Village was selected as one of the "100 Characteristic Villages" in China in the first Chinese Farmers Harvest Festival last year, attracting tourists to walk into the village, experience nature and enjoy local culture.

The ecological system in the countryside park is fine. The river, lake and woodland are rich in natural resources.

Visitors can experience the breeze, gurgling water, endless green lotus leaves in bloom, lush greenery, as well as the vigorous vitality of innovation and development and a happy life created by hard work.

Apart from Lianhu Village, Zhangma Village in Zhujiajiao Town of Qingpu was also listed in the second batch of national key rural tourism villages.