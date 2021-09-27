﻿
News / Metro

Losing yourself in peaceful and idyllic scenery

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  17:01 UTC+8, 2021-09-27       0
Lianhu Village in Jinze Town of Qingpu District is on the list of the third batch of national key rural tourism villages.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  17:01 UTC+8, 2021-09-27       0

With its abundant natural resources and rich folk culture, Lianhu Village in Jinze Town of Qingpu District is now on the list of the third batch of national key rural tourism villages.

The list was released by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China and the National Development and Reform Commission recently.

The village is located in the core area of Qingxi Countryside Park and is the only village in Qingpu with local residents living in the park.

It is famous for the 400-hectare Dalian Lake which is full of lotus flowers in summer and rich in lotus roots and fresh water chestnuts in autumn.

During summertime, the white walls, black tiles and green plants along with colorful flowers are like a beautiful painting.

The village is a haven for tourists who are tired of the hustle and bustle of city life and can lose themselves in its peaceful and idyllic scenery.

Lianhu Village not only boasts a beautiful natural environment, but also has well-preserved village features including century-old houses and newly built farmhouses which are neatly arranged and pleasing to the eye.

Many people who have visited here say that the farm houses here are more beautiful than the villas in cities.

Losing yourself in peaceful and idyllic scenery

An egret enjoys itself in the pond with lotus flowers blooming in Dalian Lake in Lianhu Village. It has the high-quality ecological environment.

The external traffic of the village has been improved, and internal roads are built. Its traffic system is fully equipped with good parking facilities.

In addition to the natural ecology and architectures with specialty of the watertown, traditional folk culture is very rich here.

With folk customs such as the field-planting songs and wild-rice leaves knitting, Lianhu Village was selected as one of the "100 Characteristic Villages" in China in the first Chinese Farmers Harvest Festival last year, attracting tourists to walk into the village, experience nature and enjoy local culture.

The ecological system in the countryside park is fine. The river, lake and woodland are rich in natural resources.

Visitors can experience the breeze, gurgling water, endless green lotus leaves in bloom, lush greenery, as well as the vigorous vitality of innovation and development and a happy life created by hard work.

Apart from Lianhu Village, Zhangma Village in Zhujiajiao Town of Qingpu was also listed in the second batch of national key rural tourism villages.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Zhujiajiao
Qingxi Countryside Park
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     