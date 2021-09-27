New tourist attractions open in Qingpu District this autumn

Seven routes exploring the unique architecture of Qingpu's past and present have been opened as part of the annual Shanghai Tourism Festival.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Enjoy the enchanting autumn scenery in Qingpu District.

These routes span the modern and ancient sides of the district, combining historic relics, classic gardens, ancient towns, libraries and shopping venues, according to the Qingpu District Culture and Tourism Bureau.

Along the routes, people can explore the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the Greenland Global Commodity Trading Hub and Lidoway, an integrated business complex consisting of a shopping mall, a street mall, 32 luxury villas and a boutique hotel.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The route enables people to experience the splendor of the China International Import Expo and the new look of Qingpu District.

Another culture-themed route includes stops at Qingpu Library, designed by Ma Qingyun, an influential designer, the Qingpu Museum, Water City Gate, a landmark of the water park circling the district, the Qushui Garden, one of the five classic gardens of the city, and the Qingxi Garden, which features the Wanshou Pagoda built during the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911).

Following another route, people can embark on a fun journey, learning aobut different bridges in the district.

In Jinze ancient town, tourists can visit the Puji, Fangsheng, Ruyi, Yingxiang and Puqing bridges.

They can also take a stroll across the Yuandang Bridge, through Lianhu Village, and into Qingxi Countryside Park.

Houses in the Lianhu Village feature white walls and black tiles with an antique flavor.

Ti Gong

The village gets its name from Dalian (big lotus) Lake. The Qingxi Countryside Park has diversified landscapes such as a lake, wetland, forest and farmland areas.

Other stops such as the Songze Archeological Site Museum, the Shanghai Daguanyuan (Grandview Garden), Fuquan Mountain, the Qinglong Pogoda, Dongzhuang Village and the Zhangma scenic area are also included.

The annual Shanghai Tourism Festival, in its 32nd rendition, runs from September 17 through October 6.

Architecture and walking tours are the theme of this year's festival.

Located in the west of the city, Qingpu has three national historic and cultural towns and seven citywide historic and cultural zones.

It is also home to 120 architectural heritage sites, nine A-level tourist attractions, and 15 intangible cultural heritage sites.

Qingpu first recorded human development 6,000 years ago, thus it bears the name "the root of Shanghai."

Qinglong Town was once an important port on the Maritime Silk Road, contributing to the flourishing development of a number of towns in the area.