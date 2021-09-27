Mall hosts woman-themed activities in Shanghai

A wide range of activities showcasing women's ability to be resilient will be held through October 17 at HKRI TaiKoo Hui as part of public awareness events in public places.

Li Qian / SHINE

Li Qian / SHINE

Called "Dare For More Dare To Pink," the event, co-held with the YICAI Foundation, encourages women to hear their inner voices and care for themselves more.

A pop-up "Pink House" on the LG1 floor is designed for women to have rest and take part in interactive activities.

It features an art installation in the style of a naked woman surrounded by flying ribbons. It hopes to inspire woman to think of themselves, and welcomes people to stick a pink ribbon on her body so as to say goodbye to anything that once hurt them.



An oil painting showing two women embracing each other is hung alongside as a metaphor for self-reconciliation.

Li Qian / SHINE

Ti Gong

Outstanding women from all walks of life will give more than 10 speeches and hold discussions on women's challenges and their social role and possibilities in today's society.

Besides, in female toilets, there are posters with slogans such as "options always in hand" and "be your self's sun" on mirrors, so users can take photos.

According to the mall, it hopes to play a leading role in the Nanjing Road W. commercial zone in exploring the possibilities of holding public awareness activities in public spaces.

In one example, it has held the "Play Me, I'm Yours" campaign for three years. To date, it has donated 50 pianos. Inside and outside the mall, hand-painted pianos are available – and anyone can play for free.