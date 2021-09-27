Recruitment of CIIE volunteers gets underway

The Youth League Shanghai is recruiting over 4,800 students from the city's universities and colleges to serve as volunteers at the fourth China International Import Expo.

Over 4,800 students from 40 universities and colleges will serve as volunteers at the fourth China International Import Expo, the Youth League Shanghai said on Monday.

Recruitment has already started, said the league, which is the organizer of volunteers for the expo.

Experience of serving at the past three expos will be a plus.

So far, 45 volunteers have been recruited from all areas of society to work in administrative jobs for the expo, and 35 have started at their assigned posts.

The fourth China International Import Expo will be held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai from November 5 to 10.