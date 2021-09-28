No new COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

No new locally transmitted or imported COVID-19 cases were reported. Seven patients were discharged upon recovery.

No new locally transmitted or imported COVID-19 cases were reported in Shanghai on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

Seven patients were discharged upon recovery.



So far, of all the 2,212 imported cases, 2,141 have been discharged upon recovery and 71 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 373 have been discharged upon recovery and one is hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.