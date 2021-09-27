Yueju Opera film pays tribute to late master Yin Guifang

"He Wenxiu" pays tribute to the late Yueju Opera master Yin Guifang and the development of traditional Chinese opera movies.

A Yueju Opera film, "He Wenxiu," had a special screening in Shanghai on Monday.

The film pays tribute to the late Yueju Opera master Yin Guifang and the development of traditional Chinese opera movies.

Yin, who founded the distinctive Yin School singing and performing style, is famous for playing xiaosheng, or young male characters, on stage.

Yin Xiaofang, a student of Yin, is the film's art director. Zhou Liping, an apprentice of the Yin vocal school, plays He Wenxiu, an intellectual who is framed by a bully but finally punishes the bully with wisdom.

Zhou, a performer from Zhejiang Xiaobaihua Yueju Opera House, is also the film's producer. It took her five years to produce the film with money she raised on herself.

"We hope to preserve the charm of the Yin vocal school in the movie," Zhou said. "The film is based on the school's representative and classic plays."

Throughout October, the film will be screened at cinemas of the Yangtze River Delta region.