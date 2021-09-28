﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai Tourism Festival offers special local souvenirs

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:29 UTC+8, 2021-09-28       0
Shanghai's cultural and tourism authorities on Tuesday revealed this year's "Shanghai Gift" list as part of the ongoing Shanghai Tourism Festival.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:29 UTC+8, 2021-09-28       0

3 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Recommended Shanghai souvenirs

  • Recommended souvenirs of Shanghai

  • Recommended souvenirs of Shanghai

    Ti Gong

Looking for souvenirs that most represent Shanghai? Here are some tips.

Shanghai's cultural and tourism authorities on Tuesday revealed this year's "Shanghai Gift" list as part of the ongoing Shanghai Tourism Festival.

In total, 245 types of souvenirs blending traditional Chinese culture, haipai (Shanghai-style) flavor and innovative designs were selected.

These include food, clothing, culture and innovation-related products, jewelry, wine and cosmetics, according to the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

They fully display the wide range of options in Shanghai's tourism shopping, and the majority are from time-honored local brands, the administration said.

These products tell the story of Shanghai and their design reflects distinct Shanghai flavor, the administration said.

These include a shikumen (unique Shanghai stone-gate residence) gift box of Jinfeng Wine and the popular Normandie Apartments-shaped ice cream, and their designs are based on the city's architectural landmarks.

Some bear the memories of generations of Shanghainese.

These include the red bean paste cake from Xing Hua Lou restaurant founded in 1851, pickled and liquor-laced food from Shao Wan Sheng restaurant, and pear syrup from Yuyuan Garden.

Meanwhile, 59 shops have been selected as "Shanghai Gift" designated shopping venues.

Forty-six are located on famous streets and business circles such as Nanjing Rd E. and Shaanxi Rd N., as well as landmark tourist attractions and transport hubs such as the Yuyuan Garden scenic area, Oriental Pearl TV Tower and Pudong International Airport.

They enable tourists to enjoy the fun of shopping for Shanghai souvenirs conveniently while on trips, the administration said.

The selection took more than two months.

All selected shops and souvenirs bear a unified logo for tourists' reference.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Shanghai Tourism Festival
Pudong
Oriental Pearl TV Tower
Yuyuan Garden
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     