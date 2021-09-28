News / Metro

Airline cooperates with snack brand to make colorful airplane

Cai Wenjun
  18:42 UTC+8, 2021-09-28       0
A painted airplane belonging to Shanghai-based Spring Airlines adorned with the mascot of snack brand Oishi left Shanghai for Chongqing on its first trip on Tuesday.
Edited by Jiang Xiaowei.

Painted with an image of a bird and with interesting interior decoration, the plane will serve different Spring Airlines routes. The airline's average customer age is 28.9 years.

Painted with an image of a bird and with interesting interior decoration, the plane will serve different Spring Airlines routes. The airline's average customer age is 28.9 years.

Officials from the two parties said such cooperation can boost their image among young people. Oishi snacks will also be available on the plane.

Ti Gong

The painted airplane waits for its first flight at Hongqiao International Airport from Shanghai to Chongqing on Tuesday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
