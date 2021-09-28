Program celebrates 100th anniversary of Chinese archeology

Shanghai Media Group airs a special cultural program to mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of Chinese archeology, featuring 10 teams visiting different archeological sites.

Shanghai Media Group aired a special cultural program on Tuesday to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the birth of Chinese archeology.

The program featured the journey of 10 teams to different archeological sites and museums across the country.

Stories about the big historical discoveries and their impact on people's lives were narrated by archeologists in the program.

Cultural relics such as chime bells, potteries and gold and silver coins demonstrated the brilliance of Chinese culture and the wisdom of ancient Chinese people in varied fields, they said.

Famous archeologist Wang Wei, novelist Ma Boyong and composer Tan Dun were also invited to share with audiences their feelings about the ancient masterpieces and traditional Chinese culture.