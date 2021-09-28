News / Metro

Program celebrates 100th anniversary of Chinese archeology

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  19:19 UTC+8, 2021-09-28       0
Shanghai Media Group airs a special cultural program to mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of Chinese archeology, featuring 10 teams visiting different archeological sites.
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  19:19 UTC+8, 2021-09-28       0
SSI ļʱ

Shanghai Media Group aired a special cultural program on Tuesday to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the birth of Chinese archeology.

The program featured the journey of 10 teams to different archeological sites and museums across the country.

Stories about the big historical discoveries and their impact on people's lives were narrated by archeologists in the program.

Cultural relics such as chime bells, potteries and gold and silver coins demonstrated the brilliance of Chinese culture and the wisdom of ancient Chinese people in varied fields, they said.

Famous archeologist Wang Wei, novelist Ma Boyong and composer Tan Dun were also invited to share with audiences their feelings about the ancient masterpieces and traditional Chinese culture.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
SSI ļʱ
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     