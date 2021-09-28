News / Metro

Operational adjustment at Pudong airport

Yang Jian
  19:31 UTC+8, 2021-09-28       0
Several airlines operating from terminal T1 at Shanghai's Pudong International Airport will be moved to T2 starting Wednesday.
Dong Jun / SHINE

An airport staff member assists an international traveler at Pudong airport.

Several airlines operating at terminal T1 in Shanghai's Pudong International Airport will be moved to terminal T2 beginning Wednesday.

Takeoff and landing for Delta Airlines, Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Sri Lankan Airlines and China Airlines flights will be shifted to terminal T2 starting midnight Wednesday.

China Eastern Airlines and Shanghai Airlines domestic and international flights will continue to operate from terminal T1, the Shanghai Airport Authority said.

Travelers are advised to check with airlines or the airport via telephone, website or smartphone app to avoid travel delays.

Pudong
