100 firms pledge to boost Songjiang New City investment

More than 100 enterprises involved in fields such as finance, medicine, culture and education gathered in Songjiang New City for a conference, where they offered opinions and pledged to make investments to improve the place, the Songjiang District government said on Tuesday.

A new comprehensive agreement – for three major infrastructure projects, 10 cultural tourism and major public support projects, and 12 industrial projects – was signed during the conference.

A total of 13 domestic planning and construction experts have been hired to develop and make plans for Songjiang New City.

The new social investment amount received during conference had reached 117.45 billion (US$18.18 million) by Tuesday afternoon, while the total investment determined for the whole year of 2021 was at 157.45 billion, according to the district government.

As an important place along the G60 High-Tech Corridor, Songjiang New City aims to become an internationally influential science and technology innovation highland, basically forming an independent comprehensive node city in the Yangtze River Delta region by 2025.

Songjiang New City is among the five new cities in Shanghai. The others are in suburban Qingpu, Fengxian, and Jiading districts as well as Nanhui in the Pudong New Area. The new cities are part of Shanghai's plans to accelerate its economic and social growth during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) period.

