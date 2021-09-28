Five jailed for dealing in counterfeit money

Five people have been jailed and fined for selling, transporting, purchasing and using over 3 million yuan (US$464,700) of counterfeit money, procurators said on Tuesday.

Five people have been sentenced to jail terms and fined for selling, transporting, purchasing and using over 3 million yuan (US$464,700) of counterfeit money, Jiading District procurators said on Tuesday.

The gang leader was sentenced to 15 years in jail and fined 500,000 yuan while the other four have been jailed for varying terms, from near 13 years and six months to 10 months.

They allegedly used real money at first to buy goods in some shops, then made an excuse to change the notes into fake ones and got small change, the procurators said.