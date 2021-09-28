Xuelong 2 returns home from Arctic expedition

China's icebreaking research vessel Xuelong 2 returns to Shanghai after finishing the country's 12th Arctic expedition and sailing 14,000 nautical miles.

Ti Gong

China's icebreaking research vessel Xuelong 2 has returned to Shanghai after finishing the country's 12th Arctic expedition.

Also known as Snow Dragon 2, it set sail from Shanghai on July 12 and returned on Tuesday after sailing 14,000 nautical miles.

Scientists onboard the vessel completed the observation of Chukchi Sea's atmosphere, sea water and ecological environment, as well as conducted research on the North Pole's climate change and natural environment.