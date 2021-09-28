News / Metro

Shanghai electric power grid exhibition hall opens

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:22 UTC+8, 2021-09-28       0
The first exhibition hall telling the history of Shanghai's electric power grid opened at No. 600 Wuning Road in downtown Putuo District on Tuesday.
Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:22 UTC+8, 2021-09-28       0
Shanghai electric power grid exhibition hall opens
Ti Gong

The first exhibition hall on the history of Shanghai's electric power grid featuring old photos, various equipment as well as electric power models opened in downtown Putuo District on Tuesday.

Shanghai electric power grid exhibition hall opens
Ti Gong

Parts of electric equipment displayed at the exhibition hall

The first exhibition hall which relates the history of Shanghai's electric power grid featuring old photos, various equipment as well as power-transmission models was launched on Tuesday, State Grid Shanghai Company announced.

The UHV Electric Power Equipment Exhibition Hall is in the State Grid Shanghai Maintenance Company at No. 600 Wuning Road in downtown Putuo District.

It is the first exhibition hall in Shanghai to display the development and changes of power grids in the city, and it is also built on an old historical place where Shanghai's first 220-kilovolt substation – Xijiao Substation – was set up.

Visitors can learn about the historical stories and grid knowledge by touching the smart digital screens in the hall.

As the cradle of China's electric power industry, Shanghai not only took the lead in building the country's first 500-kV ultra-high voltage urban double-ring network, but also introduced two 500-kV all-underground substations in downtown, according to the company.

Also, the city boasts around 140 substations of 220 kV and above, the highest density among domestic cities, with a world-leading power supply reliability of over 99.999 percent.

"The design concept of the hall is based on the display of the city's power grid ultra-high voltage equipment, tracing the years, revisiting historical memories, and witnessing the development and changes of Shanghai's power grid," said Qin Jianhua, secretary of the Party committee of the State Grid Shanghai Maintenance Company.

The exhibition can also be visited online through the official WeChat account "Shanghailidao," according to the company.

Shanghai electric power grid exhibition hall opens
Ti Gong

The inside scene of the exhibition hall

Shanghai electric power grid exhibition hall opens
Ti Gong

The historical changes pertaining to Shanghai's first 220-kV substation – Xijiao Substation – are presented at the exhibition.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Wechat
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     