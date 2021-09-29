2 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are Chinese returning from Senegal and Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, five patients were discharged upon recovery.

Two imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning. No new locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Senegal who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on September 20.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Sri Lanka who arrived at the local airport on September 24.

Both cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while the 16 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

So far, of all the 2,214 imported cases, 2,145 have been discharged upon recovery and 69 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.