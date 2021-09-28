﻿
News / Metro

Skills competition to be held in Shanghai seeking outstanding contestants

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  15:36 UTC+8, 2021-09-29       0
Organizers of the 46th WorldSkills Competition are seeking unique skills performances to be staged during the skills event which is to take place in Shanghai next year.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  15:36 UTC+8, 2021-09-29       0

Organizers of the 46th WorldSkills Competition are seeking unique skills performances to be staged during the world-famous international skills event which is to take place in Shanghai next year.

From now until December 10, people from all walks of life can submit short videos showcasing their outstanding skills to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security's email address (mohrss_waishichu@126.com) along with their application forms. Compact discs and paper versions of the forms should also be delivered to the ministry's international exchange center.

Skills for the competition can include things such as traditional handicraft, manufacturing, services or new technology and must be professional, unique, challenging, and eye-catching.

Videos should be no longer than three minutes.

About 100 videos will be selected via online voting and expert assessment to be displayed on platforms such as Yangshipin and Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok) for another round of voting and assessment between January and April next year to choose the top 50.

In May, another round of voting will pick out the 20 finalists who will perform their skills at the WorldSkills Competition. Experts will vote for the top 10 contestants together with on-site and online audiences.

For further information about the selection process, call phone numbers (010)84218625, 8420125, or 815010212167 or send an email to mohrss_waishichu@126.com.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
TikTok
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     