Skills competition to be held in Shanghai seeking outstanding contestants

Organizers of the 46th WorldSkills Competition are seeking unique skills performances to be staged during the world-famous international skills event which is to take place in Shanghai next year.

From now until December 10, people from all walks of life can submit short videos showcasing their outstanding skills to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security's email address (mohrss_waishichu@126.com) along with their application forms. Compact discs and paper versions of the forms should also be delivered to the ministry's international exchange center.

Skills for the competition can include things such as traditional handicraft, manufacturing, services or new technology and must be professional, unique, challenging, and eye-catching.

Videos should be no longer than three minutes.

About 100 videos will be selected via online voting and expert assessment to be displayed on platforms such as Yangshipin and Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok) for another round of voting and assessment between January and April next year to choose the top 50.

In May, another round of voting will pick out the 20 finalists who will perform their skills at the WorldSkills Competition. Experts will vote for the top 10 contestants together with on-site and online audiences.

For further information about the selection process, call phone numbers (010)84218625, 8420125, or 815010212167 or send an email to mohrss_waishichu@126.com.