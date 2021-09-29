﻿
News / Metro

Security to be increased this holiday at city's busiest locations

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  17:31 UTC+8, 2021-09-29       0
Police will step up security control at the city's most popular tourist spots, including the Bund, the North Bund shopping hub, and the core area of Lujiazui this holiday season.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  17:31 UTC+8, 2021-09-29       0

There will be no light shows on the Bund during weeklong National Day holiday that starts on October 1, Shanghai police said on Wednesday.

However, major sightseeing areas and landmark buildings will be adorned with holiday lights from 6pm to 11pm from September 30 to October 7, police said.

Police will step up security control at the city's most popular tourist spots, including the Bund, the North Bund shopping hub, and the core area of Lujiazui, as well as other tourist destinations and shopping malls.

Drones will be banned from the Bund, the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall and central Lujiazui during the holiday, police said.

All exits on Metro lines 2 and 10 at the Nanjing Road E. Station will be closed from 4pm to 11:30pm during the seven-day holiday. This means that passengers won't be able to get on or off trains at the station.

The city's congestion peaks for the coming holiday are expected to be from 4pm to 6pm on September 30, from 10am to 11am from October 1 to 3, and from 5pm to 6pm from October 5 to 7.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Lujiazui
National Day holiday
North Bund
Nanjing Road
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     