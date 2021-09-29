Security to be increased this holiday at city's busiest locations

Police will step up security control at the city's most popular tourist spots, including the Bund, the North Bund shopping hub, and the core area of Lujiazui this holiday season.

There will be no light shows on the Bund during weeklong National Day holiday that starts on October 1, Shanghai police said on Wednesday.

However, major sightseeing areas and landmark buildings will be adorned with holiday lights from 6pm to 11pm from September 30 to October 7, police said.

Police will step up security control at the city's most popular tourist spots, including the Bund, the North Bund shopping hub, and the core area of Lujiazui, as well as other tourist destinations and shopping malls.

Drones will be banned from the Bund, the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall and central Lujiazui during the holiday, police said.

All exits on Metro lines 2 and 10 at the Nanjing Road E. Station will be closed from 4pm to 11:30pm during the seven-day holiday. This means that passengers won't be able to get on or off trains at the station.

The city's congestion peaks for the coming holiday are expected to be from 4pm to 6pm on September 30, from 10am to 11am from October 1 to 3, and from 5pm to 6pm from October 5 to 7.