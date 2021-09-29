Fully automated convenience store open to swimmers

A fully automated convenience store is now open at Shanghai Oriental Sports Center's swimming pool. Consumers need not scan any goods but can simply walk out of the store.

A fully automated convenience store is now open at Shanghai Oriental Sports Center's swimming pool. Instead of standing in a queue to pay, consumers can walk out of the store after purchasing, and a bill will be sent to their smartphones immediately.

First-time customers of the Wepick convenience store need to scan a QR code at the entrance using the Wechat or Alipay apps and have their payment account registered. They can choose to enter the store either by scanning their personal QR code or via a facial recognition scan.

Ma Yue / SHINE

The store offers drinks, beverages, snacks and candy, as well as some sanitary products. The moment a consumer walks out of the exit gate, the AI system records which goods the customer has chosen and sends a bill to his or her registered payment account.

Wepick AI convenience stores were developed by Shanghai-based smart retail technology provider Cloudpick Ltd. They have already been placed in some schools and commercial business districts. It marks the first time that an automated convenience store has opened in a public sports venue in the city.

According to the Shanghai Oriental Sports Center, a greater variety of goods, including swimwear and the center's souvenirs will be added to shelves in the future.

Ma Yue / SHINE