Foreign students get lessons on online fraud prevention

Ti Gong

Foreign students took part in a special lecture given by procurators from the Jing'an District People's Procuratorate recently, where they learned how to guard against telecom and Internet fraud, the procurators revealed on Tuesday.

About 100 students from Shanghai Jincai High School International Division attended the lecture in the school gym.

Procurator Ruan Xiaoyu briefly introduced China's procuratorial system, then using real cases as well as a pair of easy-to-understand cartoons, carefully explained the con tricks which are likely to happen during the processing of student loans, online shopping, online loans, part-time jobs and making online friends.

Ruan also shared many tips on how to avoid falling into a swindler's trap.

After the lecture, the procurators distributed a full English version of the anti-fraud brochure translated by the Shanghai People's Procuratorate among the students.

The procurators and students then went to the school library, where they sat together to discuss and exchange views about fraudulent methods and how to escape them.

Shanghai's education commission, procurators and public security bureau signed a memorandum on September 2, pledging to jointly eliminate telecom and Internet fraud on campus.