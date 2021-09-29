﻿
Man gets death rap for killing 5 in traffic accident

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:54 UTC+8, 2021-09-29
A man has been sentenced to death for causing five people dead and seven injured after a traffic accident, the Shanghai No. 2 Intermediate People's Court said on Wednesday.
Ti Gong

Chen Liwei appears at the Shanghai No. 2 Intermediate People's Court on Wednesday.

A man has been sentenced to death for causing the death of five people and injuring seven others in a traffic accident, the Shanghai No. 2 Intermediate People's Court said on Wednesday.

The 63-year-old driver, Chen Liwei, was charged with endangering public security by dangerous means.

He was driving his daughter-in-law's car – at a speed of around 36 kilometers per hour on October 24, 2019 – when he had a slight collision with an electric bike in Putuo District. In panic, he accelerated and changed lanes many times to escape from the scene, according to the court.

During his getaway, he rushed through the intersection of Daduhe Road and Nujiang Road at a speed of 121 kilometers per hour even though the signal had turned red. He then hit a car and a bike. After that, he picked up speed to 161kph and collided with nine pedestrians, two cars and two electric bikes.

One person died at the scene while four died in hospital, and seven were injured.

Victims of the case and their families were in court when he was sentenced.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
