Boy suffers leg injury due to missing manhole cover

  21:07 UTC+8, 2021-09-29       0
A boy suffered a leg injury in downtown Yangpu District due to a missing manhole cover in June, the district's procurators revealed on Wednesday.

After learning about the accident from media reports, the procurators intervened and contacted the subdistrict where it happened. The missing manhole cover was restored following their supervision and intervention.

Since missing manhole covers can lead to serious injuries and deaths among pedestrians, the district's procurators have strengthened communication with local authorities such as city inspectors, and the construction and transportation commission, to identify the ascription of liability, and broadened supervision on ways to prevent such accidents.

Also, digital measures, such as giving a QR code for each manhole cover, have also been suggested for easy reference, the procurators said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
