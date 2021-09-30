3 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are Chinese returning from the UK, France and DR Congo. Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery.

Three imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning. No new locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on September 20.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in France who arrived at the local airport on September 27.

The third patient is a Chinese working in DR Congo who arrived at the local airport on September 28.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while the 88 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,217 imported cases, 2,148 have been discharged upon recovery and 69 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing tests.

Of all the 381 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.