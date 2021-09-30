﻿
News / Metro

Taste tempters of Ningbo cuisine feature during tourism festival

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:06 UTC+8, 2021-09-30       0
Zhejiang Province city is presenting food-related activities at 100 seafood restaurants in Shanghai.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:06 UTC+8, 2021-09-30       0
Taste tempters of Ningbo cuisine feature during tourism festival
Ti Gong

Ningbo delicacies on display at the festival.

Taste tempters of Ningbo cuisine feature during tourism festival
Ti Gong

A livestreaming event promotes Ningbo cuisine at the festival.

The city of Ningbo, neighboring Zhejiang Province, is cooking up a mouth-watering seafood feast in Shanghai as part of the ongoing Shanghai Tourism Festival.

As a supplementary activity of the festival, Ningbo is organizing a range of food-related activities at 100 seafood restaurants in Shanghai.

At restaurants such as Baoyan and Harvest Festival, Shanghai residents are able to taste the most authentic Ningbo delicacies.

Among the three sub-cuisine traditions of Zhejiang, Ningbo cuisine is noted for seafood, for special flavors and tastes, careful selection of ingredients, and a unique, fresh and tender style.

Taste tempters of Ningbo cuisine feature during tourism festival
Ti Gong

Display of typical Ningbo dishes

Taste tempters of Ningbo cuisine feature during tourism festival
Ti Gong

Steamed portend with bean paste

To draw the natural flavor and taste of ingredients, Ningbo cuisine experts use special methods for quick-frying, stir-frying, deep-frying, simmering and steaming. They take special care in the cooking process to make the food fresh and tender.

Yellow croaker with pickled cabbage is one of the most iconic Ningbo dishes.

It has a unique Ningbo local flavor, prepared with fried, fresh great yellow croaker and cooked with pickled potherb mustard, a special local vegetable, and other seasonings.

Taste tempters of Ningbo cuisine feature during tourism festival
Ti Gong

Ningbo tangyuan (glutinous rice balls with sweet or salty fillings)

Taste tempters of Ningbo cuisine feature during tourism festival
Ti Gong

Fried lichen cubes

Another famous cuisine of Ningbo is fried lichen cubes.

This dish is made of fried slices of pork belly and lichen slices seasoned in Shaoxing wine, sauce, red preserved beancurd and sugar. With its appealing shape and color, the dish teases the appetite and is best served with wine.

Steamed portend with bean paste, another must-eat Ningbo dish, is also served at these restaurants during the festival.

Livestreaming events are being hosted by representatives of Ningbo districts, promoting their diversified cuisine and launching food packages.

Chefs from Ningbo will demonstrate how to remove crab shells and tell fun stories behind Ningbo food culture during a livestreaming event hosted by Ningbo Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism on Tuesday.

Activities such as voting for the 10 signature Ningbo cuisines will also be held.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Shanghai Tourism Festival
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     