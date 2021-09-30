'Smile of Caoyang' photos depict happy life in workers' community

Exhibition featuring citizens of China's first workers' community launched as part of city's ongoing biennial art season.

Ti Gong

A photo exhibition about citizens in Caoyang Community, known as China's first workers' community, has been launched as part of the city's ongoing biennial art season.

The display named "The Smile of Caoyang" features the portraits and photos of 15 people living or working in the community.

Artists followed and took photos of the daily activities of the subjects.

Minimum adjustments were made to the photos to retain the pure and natural style of peoples' expressions, said Jin Jiangbo, curator of the exhibition and deputy dean of Shanghai University's Academy of Fine Arts.

"Audiences are expected to be empathized by the people's smiles in the photos," Jin said. It will help create a safe, friendly and comfortable community life ambiance.

The photos are being displayed along Huaxi Road near Caoyang Park through to the end of Shanghai Urban Space Art Season 2021 on November 30.