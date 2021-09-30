Popular Sweet Bean toy brand makes exhibition debut

'Mystery' toy hunts involving the character will be combined with other games for children at the exhibition.

Art toy retailer Pop Mart's popular creation Sweet Bean features in its inaugural exhibition at Maglink on Thursday.

The "mystery" toy box series involving the character was designed by Xue Chen, whose inspiration came from her passion for life.

Sweet Bean is depicted as a 2.5-year-old baby from an affluent family. But he lacks his busy parents' companionship. The series hopes to arouse public awareness about the love and care that children need.

The exhibition running through November 14 highlights Sweet Bean in many different supermarket scenes.

Visitors can find the Sweet Bean toys hidden in the supermarket's refrigerator, microwave oven and shelves. Children are also invited to participate in interesting games.

In addition to the exhibition, Maglink, located in Pudong's Huamu area, will also present music parties and other cultural events for city dwellers.