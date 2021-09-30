Stay virus alert for the holiday, authority advises

Avoiding unnecessary overseas trips and middle- or high-risk regions in China is important, health promotion center says.

Shanghai Health Promotion Center has reminded all residents to stay alert about coronavirus prevention and control during the weeklong National Day holiday kicking off on Friday.

Avoiding unnecessary overseas trips and middle- or high-risk regions in China is important, the authority said.

If going to low-risk regions, it is crucial to follow local requirements on COVID-19 control and conduct self-protection measures like wearing masks and making reservations to avoid gatherings.

Health officials said it is important to wear a mask while taking public transport and to maintain good ventilation indoors.

If suffering symptoms like fever and cough, it is a must to visit a nearby hospital.

Officials also suggested a 14-day self-monitoring discipline after returning from a trip, a visit to a fever clinic, and a timely travel history report.