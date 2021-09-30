Structural work complete on Renji Hospital's new fever clinic building

Scheduled to open in December, it will be a role model for infectious disease prevention and management.

Structural work finished on the new fever clinic building at Shanghai's Renji Hospital in the Pudong New Area on Thursday.

The building costing 60 million yuan (US$9.29 million) is expected to be put into use in December.

The new clinic with advanced and closed-loop management will serve as a role model for infectious disease prevention and management and enhance epidemic control capabilities in the city, hospital officials said.