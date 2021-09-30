﻿
Pudong, Hongqiao airports to handle 1.6 million travelers during holiday

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:54 UTC+8, 2021-09-30
About 13,600 flights will operate during the 7-day break and additional measures will apply to ensure check-in safety amid the pandemic.
Ti Gong

An increasing number of travelers at Hongqiao airport ahead of the National Day holiday.

Shanghai's Pudong and Hongqiao international airports are estimated to handle about 1.6 million travelers during the National Day holiday between Friday and October 7, a decrease compared to 2020.

The Pudong airport is expected to handle 840,000 arriving and departing passengers during the seven-day holiday, while Hongqiao will serve 760,000 travelers, the Shanghai Airport authority said on Thursday.

About 13,600 flights will take off and land at the city's two airports during the holiday.

Last year, the two airports received a record of 2.04 million passengers during the October 1 Golden Week holiday, mainly boosted by the rebounding number of travelers after the COVID-19 outbreak.

The airport authority has released a number of measures to serve the large number of travelers, and ensure safety amid the pandemic, the airport authority said.

Additional seats have been arranged at security check channels at Pudong airport for children and senior passengers. Four stores, including Lawson's and Starbucks, will operate around the clock during the holiday. Some other 20 eateries and convenience stores will open until the end of flight operations.

About 7,000 parking lots have been prepared for travelers who park private vehicles at the airports.

Hongqiao airport will offer free accompanying services for the pregnant, ill, seniors and children traveling alone during the holiday.

An "untouched" boarding and security check procedure is available at 14 boarding gates at the T2 terminal of Hongqiao airport.

Ti Gong

A self-service boarding gate at the Hongqiao airport.

﻿
﻿
