Watertown holds the key to a back-to-nature art experience

Check out local agriculture produce while attending culture festival activities in Liantang Town in Qingpu District.

Looking for a trip to get close to nature or a unique experience about art? Liantang Town in Qingpu District is exactly the right place during the National Day holiday.

A unique combination of local agricultural produce and art is presented at Liantang, a Jiangnan-style watertown.

The Liantang jiaobai festival and an ancient town tourism and culture festival kicked off at Ke Art Museum on Thursday. It will run through October 4.

It is part of the celebrations of Chinese Farmers' Harvest Festival.

Jiaobai is a specialty of Liantang and is cooked in a variety of ways such as steaming and frying by locals.

The town's annual yield of jiaobai is about 50,000 tons.

The Ke Art Museum is located in front of a big jiaobai farmland.

At the museum, artworks related to jiaobai such as ceramics, sculptures, oil painting, and ink and wash painting are on display.

Visitors are invited to do sand paintings about jiaobai and music performances will also enrich their visitor experience.

They can also enjoy the fun of picking jiaobai at Taibei Village and take a walking tour at Dongzhuang Village.

At Xulian Village, agricultural specialties such as crabs, rice and jiaobai are on sale.