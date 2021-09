A wet market in Shanghai has taken on a brand new look as it collaborates with a luxury brand.

Have you ever noticed that the Wuzhong Market put on a new look to celebrate the National Day holiday?

Located on 318 Wulumuqi Road M., the Wuzhong Market in Xuhui District collaborated with luxury brand Prada for a pop-up event.

From 7am to 7pm, September 27 to October 10, you will find vegetables and fruits wrapped in patterned paper from the luxury brand.

Take a look and shop your grocery!

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

