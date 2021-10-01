Stay virus alert while shopping, health authority advises

Residents reminded to observe all health practices while traveling and when returning home.

Shanghai Health Promotion Center reminded local residents to stay alert while shopping in wet markets, stores and supermarkets during the National Day holiday starting Friday.

They should prepare a mask, their travel and health code and choose stores with good ventilation. Avoiding rush hours before leaving for stores is also important, the center said.

During shopping, it is necessary to wear a mask, keep social distance, avoid touching raw meat and pay the bill by mobile means.

Health officials said people should wash hands when returning home.

If showing symptoms like fever and cough, it is important to visit a fever clinic in time and report your whereabouts.